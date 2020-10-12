Mum-of-two launches new ‘lifeline’ baby support course

Mum-of-two Roma Malone has set up a new nurturing Baby and Me postnatal course in Wimbotsham to help create a network of support for mums during this time. Picture: Roma Malone Archant

A mum-of-two hopes her baby support group will be a “lifeline” to new parents.

Roma Malone, from Downham Market, launched the Nurturing Baby and Me postnatal course in Wimbotsham for mums with pre-crawling babies after feeling many new parents have struggled and missed out on support during the pandemic.

The mum-of-two, who is a CalmFamily certified parenting consultant and educator in the west Norfolk area, gave birth to her 11-month-old girl Ember last November and said she found it difficult spending much of her life “stuck in” during lockdown and not being able to take her to any groups or courses like she could with her eldest child.

Mrs Malone also helps run the West Norfolk Calm Families Community Hub group and felt the course would “hugely benefit” new mums in the area after hearing the struggles parents were dealing with.

She said: “Many of these mothers have told me they’ve really struggled with missing the support and friendships mothers so desperately need during the early days and those who weren’t able to access any antenatal support need the information and knowledge to be able to make informed choices for their babies.”

The six-week course, which is the first of its kind in the area, will start on Tuesday, November 3, at Wimbotsham Village Hall and will consist of different handling, calming and baby massage techniques.

It will also involve discussions and information on topics such as sleep, carrying, feeding, weaning, communication, bonding and babies’ brain development.

Mrs Malone said: “The class will be a relaxed, calming atmosphere where mothers can tend to their own and their babies’ needs in their own safe, little Covid secure bubble space, but still able to speak to other new mums and make friends, drink tea and just generally feel nurtured and loved.

“This will be a lifeline to those with young babies.

“I know there are always new parents who are in need of the support and information and need a non-judgmental, loving and nurturing environment for the mother as well as the baby.”

For more information on the course and costs visit the “Nurturing Baby & Me 6 Week Course” Facebook page.