'Vulnerable' Norfolk man missing from home
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
The disappearance of a vulnerable man from Norfolk is "out of character", Norfolk Police said.
George Goodman, 26, was last seen at his home in Low Road, Rollesby, at around 5am on Sunday.
He is believed to be wearing skinny blue jeans and a blue top and is not thought to be wearing shoes or a coat.
Mr Goodman is described as being around 5ft 4in, white, of slim build with short, dark brown hair and a brown/ginger full beard.
Police said he could be seen either near his home in Rollesby, near Great Yarmouth, or in Fleggburgh and the surrounding area.
People are being asked to check their outbuildings regardless of whether they are locked or insecure as he could be seeking shelter.
Anyone who has any information or has seen someone fitting the description in the areas mentioned should contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101 quoting incident number 137 of Sunday, May 16, 2021.
