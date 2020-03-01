Search

'It's back': Popular roller coaster to reopen at Pleasurewood Hills

PUBLISHED: 10:36 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 01 March 2020

The Cannonball Express roller coaster will reopen at Pleasurewood Hills for the 2020 season. Picture: Pleasurewood Hills

Archant

A much-loved roller coaster is set to reopen at a popular theme park this season.

Pleasurewood Hills have confirmed that the popular Cannonball Express roller coaster - which had to take an extended break last season as it was closed for maintenance - will reopen to the public in the spring.

A post on the theme park's Facebook page said: "It's back" alongside a video of the ride undergoing testing.

Last month the theme park revealed that one of its thrill rides - the Timber Falls log flume - will be "getting a new look" for when the park reopens in the spring.

The Cannonball Express, which is a unique roller coaster and an all-time favourite at the theme park, closed for the whole of last season as the attraction underwent maintenance.

At the time Pleasurewood Hills said: "For those that may be unaware, the great thing about the Cannonball Express is that it is unique, being the only one of its kind in the entire world.

"It was the only Schwarzkopf Jumbo V roller coaster ever made, and it takes pride of place here on the East Coast.

"As it is one of a kind, when it comes to servicing and parts, it is truly a specialist task."

As one of the East of England's much loved rides, the Cannonball Express opened for the first time at Pleasurewood Hills in 1995.

After the thrill ride closed to the public for the entire season last year, the reopening of the Cannonball Express in 2020 will see Pleasurewood Hills return to four roller coasters, for the first time since 2016.

The theme park will host a special season opening party on Saturday, April 4 as the energetic sounds of Suffolk School of Samba "get the party started" with carnival drums and dancing across the park alongside all the favourite rides, shows and attractions as the 2020 season is launched.

