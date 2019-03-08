Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Meet the contestants taking part in the first World Dumpling Championship

PUBLISHED: 15:12 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 30 March 2019

Neelam Subba and her son Jake Israel making momo dumplings. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Neelam Subba and her son Jake Israel making momo dumplings. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

An inaugural festival celebrating the humble dumpling has brought together chefs and foodies from across Norfolk.

Elina Burkovska with her savoury dumpling batter at World Dumpling Championships. Picture: Ella WilkinsonElina Burkovska with her savoury dumpling batter at World Dumpling Championships. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The World Dumpling Championships in Norwich, the first event of its kind, saw contestants whip up batches of the doughy treats for judges to sample.

The event at the Sanctuary Coffee Stop at St Alban’s Church in Grove Road involved competitions for amateur cooks and professional chefs, with each involving a host of dumpling recipes from English to Nepalese varieties.

Organiser Eve Stebbings said: “I am a dumpling maker so I thought it would be lovely to get people together and make dumplings from all over the world. They are a taste of home wherever you come from.

“These contestants are the people who kept going through the process, cooking and telling stories about their dumplings.”

Joan Barnard with her classic 'Norfolk Dumplings' at the World Dumpling Championships. Picture: Ella WilkinsonJoan Barnard with her classic 'Norfolk Dumplings' at the World Dumpling Championships. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Ms Stebbings added that, based on the success of Saturday’s inaugural event, she would look to host a second competition next year.

Meet the contestants

Neelam Subba, 43 and from Norwich, was making a dumpling traditional to her native Nepal: a filled dumpling call a momo.

For the competition Neelam, who works in children’s services, was serving a version stuffed with chicken, onion and ginger and serving them with spicy sauces – which she said she may have to tone down for the judges.

Eight year old Jesse making vegan dumplings at the World Dumpling Championships. PIcture: Ella WilkinsonEight year old Jesse making vegan dumplings at the World Dumpling Championships. PIcture: Ella Wilkinson

She said: “We make momos for social gatherings, when we make them in Nepal it brings people together.

“My husband told me I should give it [the championship] a go, I was in two minds but I decided to give it a try.

“I love cooking, and momo is a popular dish back home. I have made them for loads of people and most of them have loved them.”

Elina Burkovska, originally from Latvia, was making dumplings with pumpkin seeds, king oysters and lemon.

Chef Sonny Ngai, ready to steam the dumplings at the Baby Buddha Chinese Teahouse. The restaurant is taking part in the first World Dumpling Championships in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChef Sonny Ngai, ready to steam the dumplings at the Baby Buddha Chinese Teahouse. The restaurant is taking part in the first World Dumpling Championships in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 36-year-old, who works as a kitchen porter at a Norwich burger restaurant, said she had experimented with different fillings before she found the combination.

“I think it goes together and it is a little bit interesting,” she said.

“I absolutely love cooking. It is kind of a hobby.”

Joan Barnard, 70, from Shropham, stuck with a more traditional English dumpling recipe, using only seasoned flour, suet, fresh parsley and thyme and water.

Chef Roger Hickman is taking part in the first World Dumpling Championships in Norwich. Picture: Newman AssociatesChef Roger Hickman is taking part in the first World Dumpling Championships in Norwich. Picture: Newman Associates

“They can be made without the suet, that is a traditional Norfolk dumpling,” she said.

“They are very adaptable, I don’t think people realise. They are simple to make and they can be vegetarian or vegan.

“I don’t make them all the time but I have made them for a long time. I tend to make them in the winter with stews.”

Brothers Jesse and Seth Rahamim, eight and six, were last-minute entries to the competition.

The young chefs from Norwich made a casserole from vegetable leftovers to go with their dumplings, which were flavoured with homegrown herbs.

Their mother Bryony, 40, said: “We were going to come to the competition anyway, but Jesse didn’t clock that we were not competing, so I phoned Eve and she said we could as someone had dropped out. I told the boys we could but they would be doing the cooking.”

The professional round saw Norwich chefs Roger Hickman and Blake Bowden compete against chefs from Norwich Japanese restaurant Shiki and Chinese restaurant and tea house Baby Buddha.

Most Read

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

Which Norfolk secondary schools have the most empty places for the new intake?

The Hewett Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust, was one of the Norfolk secondary schools to have more than 20pc of its places unfilled for the 2019/20 year seven intake. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norfolk hotel that’s for sale for £350,000 less than six months ago

The Overstrand Court hotel, up for auction. Pic: Auction House

Solar panel scam warning issued by watchdogs after attempts to con Norfolk people

Watchdogs have warned people in Norfolk not to fall for a scam over solar panels. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Fly-tippers target RSPCA charity shop

Rubbish dumped in the RSPCA's bin included an item which identified a business Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The Norfolk hotel that’s for sale for £350,000 less than six months ago

The Overstrand Court hotel, up for auction. Pic: Auction House

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Farke wary of Boro backlash

Onel Hernandez has been part of an unchanged Norwich City line up for the past six league games Picture Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Crack under pressure? Not a chance, insists City chief Farke

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke wants no let up against Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Meet the contestants taking part in the first World Dumpling Championship

Neelam Subba and her son Jake Israel making momo dumplings. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘This is not what we wanted’ - devastation after Fritton Lake swimming centre shut down

The Fritton Lake triathlon sprint event on Saturday.; photo by Adrian Judd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists