Appeal after 74-year-old goes missing from village home

PUBLISHED: 21:16 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:16 18 August 2019

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace Roger Gibbard, 74, who has gone missing from his home in Brancaster. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace Roger Gibbard, 74, who has gone missing from his home in Brancaster. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing pensioner from north Norfolk.

Roger Gibbard was last seen leaving his home in Brancaster on Saturday at about 7am and has not returned.

His disappearance is said to be out of character and police are concerned for his welfare.

Mr Gibbard is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and with grey hair. He wears glasses and has a London accent.

When last seen he was wearing grey trousers, a two-toned dark blue long-sleeved polo shirt, brown shoes, with a grey/brown anorak.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Gibbard or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 122 of Saturday, August 17.

