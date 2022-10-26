News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Village brings storybook characters to life - but Where's Wally?

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 11:01 AM October 26, 2022
Some of the highlights of the Rockland St Mary Scarecrow Trail

Some of the highlights of the Rockland St Mary Scarecrow Trail - Credit: Denise Bradley

From a tea party fit for a tiger to a menace by the name of Dennis, an eye-catching scarecrow trail has wowed a Norfolk village with its storybook trail.

Ava Wands, 10, with Captain Underpants, one of the entries in the children's story characters scarec

Ava Wands, 10, with Captain Underpants, one of the entries in the children's story characters scarecrow trail at Rockland St Mary. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Each year, villagers in Rockland St Mary flex their creative muscles and see who can make the most stunning scarecrow.

Amy Martin with her family's Piglet entry for the children's story characters scarecrow trail at Roc

Amy Martin with her family's Piglet entry for the children's story characters scarecrow trail at Rockland St Mary. - Credit: Denise Bradley

This year, organisers of the annual Rockland St Mary Scarecrow Trail chose children's literature as the theme - and creators have not disappointed.

June Green with the Gingerbread Man, one of the entries in the children's story characters scarecrow

June Green with the Gingerbread Man, one of the entries in the children's story characters scarecrow trail at Rockland St Mary. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Over the half-term holiday the Broads village has become a paradise for young book-lovers - and a nightmare for feathered foes.

Ellie Baker and Alfie Godfrey, ready with their map by Where's Wally, one of the entries in the chil

Ellie Baker and Alfie Godfrey, ready with their map by Where's Wally, one of the entries in the children's story characters scarecrow trail at Rockland St Mary. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Among the characters showcased in the stunning train are the Tiger Who Came to Tea, Captain Underpants and Dennis the Menace.

Tommy Benson, 30-months-old, with his dad, Harley, delighted to see Hey Duggee in the children's sto

Tommy Benson, 30-months-old, with his dad, Harley, delighted to see Hey Duggee in the children's story characters scarecrow trail at Rockland St Mary. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Eagle-eyed families may even be able to spot the ever-inconspicuous Where's Wally - if they are willing to look carefully enough.

Grace Broadbent, left, nine, and her cousin, Esmae Adams, eight, and the Tiger Who Came to Tea, one

Grace Broadbent, left, nine, and her cousin, Esmae Adams, eight, and the Tiger Who Came to Tea, one of the entries in the children's story characters scarecrow trail at Rockland St Mary. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Maps can be collected from the village shop or the New Inn pub, with a suggested donation of £2.

Jack and the Beanstalk, one of the entries in the children's story characters scarecrow trail at Roc

Jack and the Beanstalk, one of the entries in the children's story characters scarecrow trail at Rockland St Mary. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Most Read

  1. 1 'Brides and grooms not welcome' - Row over weddings at historic home
  2. 2 Man's body found in grounds of Norwich church
  3. 3 Holiday horror for pub landlord as family contract parasitic infection
  1. 4 Car left on its side following three-vehicle crash
  2. 5 A47 near Norwich to partially close until December
  3. 6 Car flips onto roof in crash outside village chip shop
  4. 7 Person taken to hospital after lorry crashes into roundabout
  5. 8 Seafront pub reveals rooftop terrace plan
  6. 9 Freddie Flintoff takes to the track in Norfolk for new Top Gear series
  7. 10 Ambitious plans to restore chalk stream get the go ahead

All proceeds go to the Friends of Rockland St Mary School and the trail runs until Sunday, October 30.

Dennis the Menace and Gnasher, one of the entries in the children's story characters scarecrow trail

Dennis the Menace and Gnasher, one of the entries in the children's story characters scarecrow trail at Rockland St Mary. - Credit: Denise Bradley


South Norfolk News

Don't Miss

EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY OCTOBER 20 File photo dated 15/10/21 of shoppers in a supermarket. Millio

New supermarkets on the way for Norfolk - But where will they be?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
John Travolta at Fakenham Morrisons and Katherine Ryan paddleboarding on the River Wensum in Norwich. 

Celebrity

5 of the most unexpected celebrity sightings in Norfolk this year

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Lightning flashes over Humber estuary near Hull as clouds obscure a view of the "Blood moon"

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Homes hit by power cuts as storm batters county

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Workers at the Anglian Home Improvements factory in Norwich

Jobs safe at family-run firm after takeover by fellow local business

Derin Clark

Author Picture Icon