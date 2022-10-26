Village brings storybook characters to life - but Where's Wally?
- Credit: Denise Bradley
From a tea party fit for a tiger to a menace by the name of Dennis, an eye-catching scarecrow trail has wowed a Norfolk village with its storybook trail.
Each year, villagers in Rockland St Mary flex their creative muscles and see who can make the most stunning scarecrow.
This year, organisers of the annual Rockland St Mary Scarecrow Trail chose children's literature as the theme - and creators have not disappointed.
Over the half-term holiday the Broads village has become a paradise for young book-lovers - and a nightmare for feathered foes.
Among the characters showcased in the stunning train are the Tiger Who Came to Tea, Captain Underpants and Dennis the Menace.
Eagle-eyed families may even be able to spot the ever-inconspicuous Where's Wally - if they are willing to look carefully enough.
Maps can be collected from the village shop or the New Inn pub, with a suggested donation of £2.
Most Read
- 1 'Brides and grooms not welcome' - Row over weddings at historic home
- 2 Man's body found in grounds of Norwich church
- 3 Holiday horror for pub landlord as family contract parasitic infection
- 4 Car left on its side following three-vehicle crash
- 5 A47 near Norwich to partially close until December
- 6 Car flips onto roof in crash outside village chip shop
- 7 Person taken to hospital after lorry crashes into roundabout
- 8 Seafront pub reveals rooftop terrace plan
- 9 Freddie Flintoff takes to the track in Norfolk for new Top Gear series
- 10 Ambitious plans to restore chalk stream get the go ahead
All proceeds go to the Friends of Rockland St Mary School and the trail runs until Sunday, October 30.