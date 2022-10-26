Village brings storybook characters to life - but Where's Wally?

Some of the highlights of the Rockland St Mary Scarecrow Trail - Credit: Denise Bradley

From a tea party fit for a tiger to a menace by the name of Dennis, an eye-catching scarecrow trail has wowed a Norfolk village with its storybook trail.

Ava Wands, 10, with Captain Underpants, one of the entries in the children's story characters scarecrow trail at Rockland St Mary. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Each year, villagers in Rockland St Mary flex their creative muscles and see who can make the most stunning scarecrow.

Amy Martin with her family's Piglet entry for the children's story characters scarecrow trail at Rockland St Mary. - Credit: Denise Bradley

This year, organisers of the annual Rockland St Mary Scarecrow Trail chose children's literature as the theme - and creators have not disappointed.

June Green with the Gingerbread Man, one of the entries in the children's story characters scarecrow trail at Rockland St Mary. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Over the half-term holiday the Broads village has become a paradise for young book-lovers - and a nightmare for feathered foes.

Ellie Baker and Alfie Godfrey, ready with their map by Where's Wally, one of the entries in the children's story characters scarecrow trail at Rockland St Mary. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Among the characters showcased in the stunning train are the Tiger Who Came to Tea, Captain Underpants and Dennis the Menace.

Tommy Benson, 30-months-old, with his dad, Harley, delighted to see Hey Duggee in the children's story characters scarecrow trail at Rockland St Mary. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Eagle-eyed families may even be able to spot the ever-inconspicuous Where's Wally - if they are willing to look carefully enough.

Grace Broadbent, left, nine, and her cousin, Esmae Adams, eight, and the Tiger Who Came to Tea, one of the entries in the children's story characters scarecrow trail at Rockland St Mary. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Maps can be collected from the village shop or the New Inn pub, with a suggested donation of £2.

Jack and the Beanstalk, one of the entries in the children's story characters scarecrow trail at Rockland St Mary. - Credit: Denise Bradley

All proceeds go to the Friends of Rockland St Mary School and the trail runs until Sunday, October 30.

Dennis the Menace and Gnasher, one of the entries in the children's story characters scarecrow trail at Rockland St Mary. - Credit: Denise Bradley



