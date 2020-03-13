'Please keep supporting foodbanks': Plea from Canaries Trust chairman

The Norwich Foodbank distribution centre. Picture: Lauren Cope Archant

After the postponement of all Premier League fixtures, including Norwich City's clash with Southampton this weekend, a foodbank collection which was due to take place outside the ground has also been cancelled.

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty. Picture: Archant Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty. Picture: Archant

Members of the Canaries Trust were due to hold a collection for the Norwich Foodbank outside Carrow Road when City took on the Saints on Saturday.

However, due to the match's postponement, along with all other Premier League and EFL fixtures due to the coronavirus outbreak, the collection will no longer be going ahead.

In an online statement, the Canaries Trust said: 'Due to the suspension of the Premier League, our foodbank collection will no longer be going ahead. We know that Canaries will have been ready to support the collection, and would encourage anyone with donations to drop them off at an alternative location.

'For any Saints fans who may have pre-purchased items, we are aware of the Southampton City Mission (Millbrook, Southampton) and Waterside Foodbank (Blackfield, Southampton) who, we would presume, be grateful for donations.'

The Canaries Trust had organised a collection for the Norwich Foodbank at Carrow Road, but it has been cancelled. Picture: Archant The Canaries Trust had organised a collection for the Norwich Foodbank at Carrow Road, but it has been cancelled. Picture: Archant

The Trust also encouraged fans in Norwich to use alternative collection points for the Norwich Foodbank, including the Morrisons in Riverside and Catton, Asda in Hall Road and Drayton Road, Tesco in Harford Bridge and Blue Boar, Sainsbury's in Queens Road and Longwater and Waitrose in Eaton and Wymondham.

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty said: 'It's massively disappointing. A lot of hard work has gone into setting it up.

'Despite the coronavirus, foodbanks still need food - we're working with Norwich Foodbank to figure out the best way forward. Hopefully we can come up with something.

'Our intention is to rearrange as soon as we possibly can.'

Premier League fixtures were due to go ahead this weekend, but after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi both tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday evening the body took the decision to postpone all matches until at least April 4.

All 20 clubs involved in the competition uninimously opted to take a unified approach in suspending the competition in an emergency video conference on Friday morning.