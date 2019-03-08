Man in court accused of rape of a girl under 16

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has appeared in court on 12 counts of historical rape including that of a girl aged under 16.

Robert Reynolds, 78, of Shortthorn Road, Stratton Strawless, appeared at Norwich Magistrates on Tuesday, September 17, on seven counts of rape of a girl under 16, five counts of a girl aged 16 or over and three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16 between 1972 and 1980.

Reynolds was interviewed by the police in 2017, taking two years before the case was brought to court.

He will appear at Norwich Crown Court on October 15.

He was released on conditional bail.