Former Norfolk man appears in Netflix documentary about the disappearance of Madeleine McCann

PUBLISHED: 21:36 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:36 15 March 2019

Robert Murat photographed in Praia da Luz in 2007, Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Robert Murat photographed in Praia da Luz in 2007, Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Archant

A former Norfolk car salesman who was the first official suspect in the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been interviewed in a controversial new documentary about the case.

Hockering Village Sign. PHOTO; Matthew UsherHockering Village Sign. PHOTO; Matthew Usher

Madeleine McCann vanished from an apartment in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz, in May 2007 and has not been seen since.

Now, online streaming service Netflix has released a new eight-part documentary series offering a “detailed” look at the disappearance of the three-year-old.

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann features interviews from more than 40 contributors, including detectives, people who were in the seaside resort at the time of the Leicestershire toddler’s disappearance, and former suspect Robert Murat.

Mr Murat, formerly of Hockering, near Dereham, appears in the trailer for the documentary saying: “They wanted me to confess, I actually felt I was being set up.”

In the weeks following Madeleine’s disappearance Mr Murat’s villa - 150 yards from the apartment where Madeleine was last seen - was searched by police who also drained the swimming pool.

Mr Murat was named as a suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance but was subsequently cleared of any involvement.

The documentary has been billed by Netflix as providing “a detailed look of the disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann who vanished from the seaside resort of Praia da Luz in Portugal, while on holiday with her family.

“The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann goes beyond the headlines and takes a unique look at the facts of the case as well as its impact on media standards around the world.”

Madeleine McCann. Picture: PA WireMadeleine McCann. Picture: PA Wire

Madeleine’s parent’s Kate and Gerry McCann - who did not participate in the Netflix documentary - have vowed to never give up searching for their daughter.

The documentary series was released on Friday, March 15 and is directed by Chris Smith, whose previous work includes the hit-documentary about Fyre Festival.

In November last year, Operation Grange, the Metropolitan Police’s investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine received a further £150,000 in government funding.

Topic Tags:

