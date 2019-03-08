Search

Advanced search

'Whirlwind' as couple vow to turn pub into family favourite

PUBLISHED: 15:01 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 28 October 2019

Karl Burrows and Rebecca Baker reccently took over as landlords of the Robert Kett pub in Wymondham. Photo: Submitted

Karl Burrows and Rebecca Baker reccently took over as landlords of the Robert Kett pub in Wymondham. Photo: Submitted

Archant

New landlords of a pub say they are optimistic the venue can become a family favourite.

Karl Burrows and Rebecca Baker reccently took over as landlords of the Robert Kett pub in Wymondham. Photo: SubmittedKarl Burrows and Rebecca Baker reccently took over as landlords of the Robert Kett pub in Wymondham. Photo: Submitted

Karl Burrows, former manager of the Robert Kett in Wymondham, took over as landlord at the pub earlier this month and, working alongside his partner and head chef Rebecca Baker, has vowed to transform the troubled venue into a family-friendly food spot.

Over the past seven months the venue has been working alongside police to crack down on anti-social behaviour as part of the Wymondham Pub Watch scheme, and the 44-year-old landlord said the hard work was starting to pay off.

He said: "We are working with the community to turn the pub's reputation around and listening to what people want. It's a proper transformation."

You may also want to watch:

The Robert Kett sits around a mile outside Wymondham town centre on Lime Tree Avenue, near several new housing developments, and Mr Burrows said this strategic position meant their customer base would continue to grow.

He added: "There are a lot of families on these estates who we hope will become regulars. We are listening to the community and improving our food. "Rebecca is cooking with more fresh ingredients and putting on specials so the reputation of the food is going up. She's a fantastic chef."

Although positive about the future of the venue, Mr Burrows confessed the transition from manager to landlord had been a whirlwind.

A welder by trade, the 44-year-old has some experience working in pubs, but has never owned a venue before.

Karl Burrows and Rebecca Baker reccently took over as landlords of the Robert Kett pub in Wymondham. Photo: SubmittedKarl Burrows and Rebecca Baker reccently took over as landlords of the Robert Kett pub in Wymondham. Photo: Submitted

But when the previous owner announced he was stepping down, Mr Burrows said he didn't want to see months of hard work by the team go to waste by letting the Greene King pub stand empty.

He said: "It's all happened very quickly. When the old owner left we didn't want to see the pub close after all the improvements that have been made this year. We have a great team of staff and a good bunch of regulars who live in the area. It's a tough industry but we're feeling very positive."

Most Read

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘I don’t want it to happen to anyone else’ - Norwich mum’s warning after Disneyland holiday ruined by thieves

Danielle Easton and her family were headed for Disneyland but were stolen from while they ate breakfast at a hotel. Photo: Danielle Easton

Most Read

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘I don’t want it to happen to anyone else’ - Norwich mum’s warning after Disneyland holiday ruined by thieves

Danielle Easton and her family were headed for Disneyland but were stolen from while they ate breakfast at a hotel. Photo: Danielle Easton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Beauty therapist had two cosmetic procedures ‘at same time because it was cheaper’, inquest hears

Louise Harvey from Norwich, who died 17 days after a breast augmentation. Photo: Facebook

Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest to appeal conviction

Kerry Radley former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

‘Whirlwind’ as couple vow to turn pub into family favourite

Karl Burrows and Rebecca Baker reccently took over as landlords of the Robert Kett pub in Wymondham. Photo: Submitted

Miracle no-one was killed by motorist who bullied drivers off road

The trial will take place at Norwich Crown Court Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘They can be afraid’ - 22-year-old with Lyme disease talks about her struggles to find a job

Olivia Spring was diagnosed with Lyme disease when she was 11. Picture: Olivia Spring
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists