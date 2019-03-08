'Whirlwind' as couple vow to turn pub into family favourite

New landlords of a pub say they are optimistic the venue can become a family favourite.

Karl Burrows, former manager of the Robert Kett in Wymondham, took over as landlord at the pub earlier this month and, working alongside his partner and head chef Rebecca Baker, has vowed to transform the troubled venue into a family-friendly food spot.

Over the past seven months the venue has been working alongside police to crack down on anti-social behaviour as part of the Wymondham Pub Watch scheme, and the 44-year-old landlord said the hard work was starting to pay off.

He said: "We are working with the community to turn the pub's reputation around and listening to what people want. It's a proper transformation."

The Robert Kett sits around a mile outside Wymondham town centre on Lime Tree Avenue, near several new housing developments, and Mr Burrows said this strategic position meant their customer base would continue to grow.

He added: "There are a lot of families on these estates who we hope will become regulars. We are listening to the community and improving our food. "Rebecca is cooking with more fresh ingredients and putting on specials so the reputation of the food is going up. She's a fantastic chef."

Although positive about the future of the venue, Mr Burrows confessed the transition from manager to landlord had been a whirlwind.

A welder by trade, the 44-year-old has some experience working in pubs, but has never owned a venue before.

But when the previous owner announced he was stepping down, Mr Burrows said he didn't want to see months of hard work by the team go to waste by letting the Greene King pub stand empty.

He said: "It's all happened very quickly. When the old owner left we didn't want to see the pub close after all the improvements that have been made this year. We have a great team of staff and a good bunch of regulars who live in the area. It's a tough industry but we're feeling very positive."