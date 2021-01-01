'Amazing' children buy Christmas gifts for care home residents
- Credit: Submitted by Nikki Baker
A generous six-year-old and his four cousins have been hailed as little heroes after they used their time and pocket money to make cards and buy gifts for residents at a Norfolk care home.
After learning about giving at school, Wymondham youngster Logan Baker hatched a plan to put a smile on the faces of people who have been isolated and alone this year.
His mum, Nikki Baker, said her son had been inspired by lessons at Ashleigh School in the market town, and that his cousins were keen to jump on board as soon as they heard about his plan.
She said: "I spoke to my sister about what Logan wanted to do and she said something to [Logan's cousin] Jack, and he wanted to help. Soon they all decided to put their pocket money together."
Logan and his cousins Samuel, 11, Conner, nine, Jack, five, and Brooklyn Selwood, three, made star decorations at school with notes on, and used their pocket money to buy biscuits and other treats to send them to residents at Robert Kett Court in Wymondham.
Mrs Baker said: "It's just something to cheer them up a little bit. Some of them don't have family, some haven't got family who can visit. It's a hard enough time of the year for a lot of people, without the pandemic going on.
"In a world where kids are all glued to their computers, for them to stop and think about what they've got and how to help other people instead is brilliant. We're very proud of them."
Annette James, whose father Owen, 95, has lived at Robert Kett Court for two years, was organising a collection for residents and said she was touched when the family got in touch with her to add their donations.
She said: "Some of the residents, like my dad, haven't been off the premises since the first lockdown started. They're not able to socialise much, and some of them are getting quite lonely and depressed.
"[Logan] started making a card or two and then offered to buy a box of biscuits with his pocket money, and his cousins wanted to get involved. They turned up with a whole lot and when they left I shed a tear, it was so wonderful."
Mrs James said she received around 45 cards and donations from people across the town, which were dropped off in the week before Christmas.