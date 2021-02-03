Man in 30s died at home, inquest hears

Published: 11:49 AM February 3, 2021

A 30-year-old man died at home, an inquest has heard.

Robert Delaney, 30, died at his home address in Francis Road, Long Stratton on January 20.

At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on February 3, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk said Mr Delaney had been born in Ireland.

His cause of death was given as hanging.

The inquest has been adjourned for a further hearing on July 14.