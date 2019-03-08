'Take a bow son' - Robbie Williams tweets pupil who built Lego model of gig
PUBLISHED: 13:02 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 26 September 2019
Archant
Superstar Robbie Williams has congratulated a Norfolk schoolboy who built a Lego model of one of his concerts.
Nine-year-old Callum Boldero spent three months modelling the stage where the singer performed an open-air concert in Hyde Park in the summer.
And after his mum sent a video to the former Take That star, she was astonished to receive a reply saying: "Now that's genuinely epic - take a bow son."
The model and tweet were shown to pupils at assembly at Howard Junior School, in King's Lynn, which Callum attends this morning.