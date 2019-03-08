'Take a bow son' - Robbie Williams tweets pupil who built Lego model of gig

Howard Junior School pupil Callum Boldero with his tweet from Robbie Williams Picture: Howard Junior School Archant

Superstar Robbie Williams has congratulated a Norfolk schoolboy who built a Lego model of one of his concerts.

Nine-year-old Callum Boldero spent three months modelling the stage where the singer performed an open-air concert in Hyde Park in the summer.

And after his mum sent a video to the former Take That star, she was astonished to receive a reply saying: "Now that's genuinely epic - take a bow son."

The model and tweet were shown to pupils at assembly at Howard Junior School, in King's Lynn, which Callum attends this morning.