'Julie from Norfolk' gets starring role in Robbie Williams' Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music. Archant

For many people, being serenaded on stage by one of your favourite musicians would be a dream come true.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music. 'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

One lucky lady from Norfolk lived that dream on live TV on Sunday night, as she was pulled on stage by superstar Robbie Williams on his Christmas show.

The Take That star was on ITV for It's Not The Robbie Williams Christmas Show, a one-hour special where the Stoke-on-Trent-born crooner performed a selection of classics and new material from his latest album with a number of special guests.

But one of the more memorable performances came around halfway through, as the chart-topper pulled an audience member - known only as 'Julie from Norfolk' - on stage to perform Somethin' Stupid, Williams' 2001 duet with actress Nicole Kidman.

Julie, visibly delighted to be chosen, leapt up on stage and immediately gave the singer a hug and a kiss which Williams joked was "a bit forward".

In December 2019 a new TV legend was born. We have no option but to Stan the pink Christmas angel that is Julie from Norfolk. @robbiewilliams pic.twitter.com/d3m5IihXEx — David Muir (@davidmuir14) December 9, 2019

He told her: "Now Julie, I'm now going to sing to you and you can do whatever you like.

"You can look at me lovingly like my wife did on our wedding night, or you can do what she does now and just scroll through your phone looking bored."

Perhaps she took the instruction a little too literally - as Williams serenaded her on a chaise longue, the delighted woman made the most of her opportunity by cuddling up to the star and even grabbing his bottom after he had joined her on the seat.

The singer saw the funny side, laughing throughout most of the performance and even jokingly calling for help from his wife, Ayda Field, who was in stitches in the audience.

It's Not The Robbie Williams Christmas Show aired on ITV on Sunday, December 8. Picture: ITV. It's Not The Robbie Williams Christmas Show aired on ITV on Sunday, December 8. Picture: ITV.

Julie even snatched the microphone from Williams to sing a few lines at the end of the song, and left the stage to a standing ovation from a delighted audience at Alexandra Palace.

There was some backlash on social media after the performance had aired, with one Twitter user saying: "I have no idea what I've just watched, but Julie from Norfolk just ruined my Sunday."

But others were more supportive, with one saying: "Oh I loved her! She was great! That moment will stay with her for a lifetime. Hold your head up high Julie from Norfolk because you were amazing!"

After the show, Robbie Williams tweeted: "Julie from Norfolk, you're an absolute star. Highlight of the show - God bless you x."

Are you Julie from Norfolk? We'd love to hear from you! Email daniel.moxon@archant.co.uk.