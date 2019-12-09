Search

'Julie from Norfolk' gets starring role in Robbie Williams' Christmas show

PUBLISHED: 13:00 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 09 December 2019

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

For many people, being serenaded on stage by one of your favourite musicians would be a dream come true.

One lucky lady from Norfolk lived that dream on live TV on Sunday night, as she was pulled on stage by superstar Robbie Williams on his Christmas show.

The Take That star was on ITV for It's Not The Robbie Williams Christmas Show, a one-hour special where the Stoke-on-Trent-born crooner performed a selection of classics and new material from his latest album with a number of special guests.

But one of the more memorable performances came around halfway through, as the chart-topper pulled an audience member - known only as 'Julie from Norfolk' - on stage to perform Somethin' Stupid, Williams' 2001 duet with actress Nicole Kidman.

Julie, visibly delighted to be chosen, leapt up on stage and immediately gave the singer a hug and a kiss which Williams joked was "a bit forward".

He told her: "Now Julie, I'm now going to sing to you and you can do whatever you like.

"You can look at me lovingly like my wife did on our wedding night, or you can do what she does now and just scroll through your phone looking bored."

Perhaps she took the instruction a little too literally - as Williams serenaded her on a chaise longue, the delighted woman made the most of her opportunity by cuddling up to the star and even grabbing his bottom after he had joined her on the seat.

The singer saw the funny side, laughing throughout most of the performance and even jokingly calling for help from his wife, Ayda Field, who was in stitches in the audience.

Julie even snatched the microphone from Williams to sing a few lines at the end of the song, and left the stage to a standing ovation from a delighted audience at Alexandra Palace.

There was some backlash on social media after the performance had aired, with one Twitter user saying: "I have no idea what I've just watched, but Julie from Norfolk just ruined my Sunday."

But others were more supportive, with one saying: "Oh I loved her! She was great! That moment will stay with her for a lifetime. Hold your head up high Julie from Norfolk because you were amazing!"

After the show, Robbie Williams tweeted: "Julie from Norfolk, you're an absolute star. Highlight of the show - God bless you x."

Are you Julie from Norfolk? We'd love to hear from you! Email daniel.moxon@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

