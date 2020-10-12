Search

Advanced search

Roarr! reveals its Halloween plans

PUBLISHED: 11:13 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 12 October 2020

East Anglia's largest dinosaur park and all-inclusive family day out. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

East Anglia's largest dinosaur park and all-inclusive family day out. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Ghostly Halloween tales, creepy quests and eerie trails are set to capture the imagination of families this half term.

Easter 2019 at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Pictured is a girl on an egg-cellent adventure. Picture: LAURA FRANCISEaster 2019 at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Pictured is a girl on an egg-cellent adventure. Picture: LAURA FRANCIS

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, a 85-acre park in Lenwade, will host Dippy’s Halloween Days from October 24 to November 1 – with mysterious activities taking place every day.

Brand new for 2020, guests can join Vincent the vampire at the graveyard for some spooky Halloween tales and embark on expeditions with the Dinomite gang.

The park has said it will offer a COVID safe event, with the same hair-raising halloween experience guests have become used to.

You may also want to watch:

Ben Francis, park events manager at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, said: “We have built up a ROARR-some reputation for our Halloween events, and Dippy is excited to showcase this year’s spook-tastic half term event for the whole family.

“We know it’s tough to find things to occupy children through half term and Dippy’s Halloween Days is here to take the stress out of thinking about it.”

To find out more, visit the Roarr! website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Explained: What is behind Norwich’s coronavirus case rise?

University of East Anglia vice chancellor David Richardson collecting a Covid-19 test box. Picture: UEA

Norwich has most coronavirus cases in Norfolk, figures show

Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre on the first day it became mandatory for shoppers to wear face coverings in shops. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Three hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owner Ivor Braka with artwork by Tom of Finland at the Gunton Arms, which has been named one of The Sunday Times best places to stay. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘North Norfolk is not Manchester’ - how three-tier coronavirus restrictions would work

Prime minister Boris Johnson will announce the three tiers of coronavirus restrictions. Pic: Ben Stansall / PA Images.

TELSTAR TALES: Soto’s journey to chase the dream has seen him land in Holland

Norwich City loan export Sebastian Soto is impressing at SC Telstar as the relationship between the clubs continues to thrive. Picture: Pieter Hoogeveen/1963-pictures