Roarr! reveals its Halloween plans

Ghostly Halloween tales, creepy quests and eerie trails are set to capture the imagination of families this half term.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, a 85-acre park in Lenwade, will host Dippy’s Halloween Days from October 24 to November 1 – with mysterious activities taking place every day.

Brand new for 2020, guests can join Vincent the vampire at the graveyard for some spooky Halloween tales and embark on expeditions with the Dinomite gang.

The park has said it will offer a COVID safe event, with the same hair-raising halloween experience guests have become used to.

Ben Francis, park events manager at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, said: “We have built up a ROARR-some reputation for our Halloween events, and Dippy is excited to showcase this year’s spook-tastic half term event for the whole family.

“We know it’s tough to find things to occupy children through half term and Dippy’s Halloween Days is here to take the stress out of thinking about it.”

To find out more, visit the Roarr! website.