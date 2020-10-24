Dinosaur park to have socially distant Santa’s grotto

East Anglia's largest dinosaur park and all-inclusive family day out. Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Picture: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

A popular adventure park has announced its Christmas events ahead of the festive season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Park, a 85-acre park in Lenwade, will be running Dippy’s Christmas Celebration event between November 28 until December 20.

You may also want to watch:

Guests can expect the dinosaurs to be spreading festive cheer all over the park as well as a specially designed candy cane trail, with the chance to win a prize, live Dippy shows with Christmas carols and a Father Christmas’ Grotto Experience is available for pre-booked time slots throughout the event.

Adam Goymour, company director at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure said: “After everything we’ve all been through this year, we’re really excited to open Dippy’s Christmas Celebration, spread some magic and give our guests an experience to get excited about.

“With so many events in the area getting cancelled and children losing out on the opportunity to meet Father Christmas, we’re glad we have the appropriate measures in place to be able to give kids that joyous experience.”

For more information and to book tickets for the park, please visit the Roarr! website.