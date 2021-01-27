Dino park launches at-home activities for children

Published: 11:05 AM January 27, 2021

A dinosaur park has created a range of at-home activities, to help entertain children through the remaining weeks of lockdown.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure has launched new home-schooling content - Credit: Archant

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Park in Lenwade has designed some at-home learning material for Norfolk parents to use as part of home-schooling or even as a novelty activity for playtime.

The downloadable content includes colouring, puzzles and quizzes as well as other activities.

Adam Goymour, company director, said: “Many of our team at the park are parents, so we understand the constant struggle and balancing act parents are facing to keep their children occupied.

"We hope our new downloadable materials and the activities we host on our social media channels will provide some respite for parents and keep dino-fans enthused about visiting again in the future.”

In addition to its downloadable materials, the park will be hosting a variety of dinosaur-themed activities every Friday across its social channels, including an at-home dinosaur trail, quizzes and storytelling sessions, suitable for all the family.