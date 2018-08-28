Search

Join Santa-Raws at Norfolk’s dinosaur-themed winter wonderland

PUBLISHED: 13:36 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:51 27 November 2018

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure has organised a month full of festivities for families visiting their park in December. Picture: Laura Francis

Archant

Norfolk families can expect a pre-historic Christmas when a ‘dinosaur-themed’ winter wonderland arrives at an adventure park.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade has organised a month of festivities for families visiting their park in December.

Ben Francis, events manager at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, said: “We’re excited to welcome even more intrepid explorers to release their inner dinosaur this Christmas.

“Visitors can also expect special festive activities throughout December as we count down to Christmas.”

Families will be able to visit Santa in his grotto, as well as take part in Christmas crafts and dinosaur trails. Families will also be able to ride through the park on a horse and cart on December 8– 9 and 15 – 16.

The winter wonderland will be open throughout December and tickets can be bought online from: https://www.myonlinebooking.co.uk/dinosauradventure/buy.aspx?tid=1

