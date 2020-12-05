News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Families flock to dinosaur park for Santa's Grotto event with a 2020 twist

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:20 PM December 5, 2020   
Happy children wave their golden tickets from Santa in ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure's Santa's Gotto. Pi

Happy children wave their golden tickets from Santa in ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure's Santa's Gotto. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Children passing on their wish-lists to Father Christmas is part of the magic of the season, but many Santa's Grotto events have sadly had to be cancelled this year due to pandemic restrictions. 

That has not stopped Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade from going ahead with its festive event after its team developed a way of making it work in 'Covid-safe' way.

Dippy’s Christmas Celebration launched on December 5, with the first 55 groups paying a visit to Father Christmas, his elves and the park's dinosaur mascot, Dippy.

MORE: Dinosaur park to have socially distant Santa’s grotto

Ben Francis, event manager, described the first day of the celebration as "magical". 

James Turner, Traction's Crew team memver, at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure's Santa's Gotto. Picture: Da

James Turner, Traction's Crew team memver, at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure's Santa's Gotto. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Francis said: "It was sold out. It was so nice to see families out and having a good time despite the Covid situation that we're in. It took a lot of organisation and planning.

"We created a one-way route which is mostly outside and when they go in to see Father Christmas everyone has to wear masks and keep distance. 

"But overall it was still a magical experience, just a safe one. With so much that has been cancelled we wanted to make sure there was still somewhere families could come and make some Christmas memories for 2020."  

Santa and his elf ready to greet families at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure's Santa's Gotto. Picture: Dan

Santa and his elf ready to greet families at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure's Santa's Gotto. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Francis said attractions at the park included a candy cane trail around the park and two spots where children could write letters to Father Christmas and put them into special letter boxes. 

Mr Francis said: "We've also got the present room. Parents can pay £4.99 and their child can go into a small shop and pick out a present for their parent or grandparent. There's an elf in there who will help them wrap it up so they can put the present under their tree at home, ready for Christmas morning."

The Christmas-themed event will run until December 20, visit www.roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk for more details. 

Christmas decorations at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure's Santa's Gotto. Picture: Danielle Booden

Christmas decorations at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure's Santa's Gotto. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Christmas decorations at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure's Santa's Gotto. Picture: Danielle Booden

Christmas decorations at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure's Santa's Gotto. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Christmas tree at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure. Picture: Danielle Booden

The Christmas tree at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Lucy Ferris, Mother Christmas, at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure's Santa's Gotto. Picture: Danielle Boode

Lucy Ferris, Mother Christmas, at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure's Santa's Gotto. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Adam Waller, Seasonal Events staff member, at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure's Santa's Gotto. Picture: Da

Adam Waller, Seasonal Events staff member, at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure's Santa's Gotto. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Emily Forder, one of the Elfs, at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure's Santa's Gotto. Picture: Danielle Boode

Emily Forder, one of the Elfs, at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure's Santa's Gotto. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Christmas decorations lining the path to Santa's Grotto at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure. Picture: Danie

Christmas decorations lining the path to Santa's Grotto at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure Park ready for Dippy's Christmas Celebration and Santa's Grotto. Picture:

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure Park ready for Dippy's Christmas Celebration and Santa's Grotto. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden


