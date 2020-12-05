Gallery
Families flock to dinosaur park for Santa's Grotto event with a 2020 twist
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Children passing on their wish-lists to Father Christmas is part of the magic of the season, but many Santa's Grotto events have sadly had to be cancelled this year due to pandemic restrictions.
That has not stopped Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade from going ahead with its festive event after its team developed a way of making it work in 'Covid-safe' way.
Dippy’s Christmas Celebration launched on December 5, with the first 55 groups paying a visit to Father Christmas, his elves and the park's dinosaur mascot, Dippy.
MORE: Dinosaur park to have socially distant Santa’s grotto
Ben Francis, event manager, described the first day of the celebration as "magical".
Mr Francis said: "It was sold out. It was so nice to see families out and having a good time despite the Covid situation that we're in. It took a lot of organisation and planning.
You may also want to watch:
"We created a one-way route which is mostly outside and when they go in to see Father Christmas everyone has to wear masks and keep distance.
"But overall it was still a magical experience, just a safe one. With so much that has been cancelled we wanted to make sure there was still somewhere families could come and make some Christmas memories for 2020."
Most Read
- 1 Workmen unearth six skeletons during city street overhaul
- 2 Parts of Norfolk see heavy snow falls with more to come
- 3 Man denies running Japanese restaurant from Norwich home for the third time
- 4 School forced to close for Christmas early due to Covid cases
- 5 9 Norfolk pubs with heated gardens for mixed households
- 6 Farm shop expands after huge lockdown sales boom
- 7 Scandinavian-style outdoor bar opens in Norwich for Christmas
- 8 More than 1,500 homes and school planned for land alongside NDR
- 9 Farms, former rail lines and old buildings set to be sold off by council
- 10 Latest situation at Norfolk hospitals sees covid-related admissions remain static
Mr Francis said attractions at the park included a candy cane trail around the park and two spots where children could write letters to Father Christmas and put them into special letter boxes.
Mr Francis said: "We've also got the present room. Parents can pay £4.99 and their child can go into a small shop and pick out a present for their parent or grandparent. There's an elf in there who will help them wrap it up so they can put the present under their tree at home, ready for Christmas morning."
The Christmas-themed event will run until December 20, visit www.roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk for more details.