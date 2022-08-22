News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk adventure park nominated for national award

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:41 AM August 22, 2022
Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is holding a dino-themed festival with street food, live music and much more

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure has been nominated for two awards at the UK Theme Park Awards 2022 - Credit: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

A Norfolk adventure park has been nominated for a prestigious national award.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is in the running to win two awards at the UK Theme Park Awards 2022.

The park has been nominated in the categories of Best Theme Park for Families (Small) and Best Christmas Event.

But Roarr! faces stiff competition from the likes of Adventure Island, Alton Towers and LEGOLAND Windsor.

Set across 85 acres, Roarr! has more than 25 dinosaur-themed attractions as well as play areas, eateries and a secret animal garden.

People in the UK can vote for their favourite theme parks and a shortlist is then compiled using public votes and help from an expert panel of judges.

In total, 36,828 nominations were received.

Elsewhere in the region, Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach and Pleasurewood Hills have also been shortlisted for awards.

