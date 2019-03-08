Do you think he saurus? Robotic T-Rex takes over town

Dino Hire unveil the biggest walking T-Rex in the Uk at a special Dinosaur Training day in Lowestoft

The piercing sound of a tyrannosaurus' screech echoed through the town's sports centre, as parents and children roared with excitement

Dino Hire unveil the biggest walking T-Rex in the Uk at a special Dinosaur Training day in Lowestoft

He is 13 ft tall and 22 ft long, he roars, closes his eyes and bares his teeth as he sizes you up as a snack.

But inside the eerily life-like T-rex - named Donald - staff from Dino Hire, based in Lowestoft, control his every move.

By using a cable system or motors, animatronics like Donald are to brought to life so dino-lovers of all ages can get up-close with the reptilian creature.

Animatronics were first introduced in 1962 by Disney's Mary Poppins, which featured an animatronic bird.

Dino Hire unveil the biggest walking T-Rex in the Uk at a special Dinosaur Training day in Lowestoft

Since then, they have taken the form of a great white shark in Jaws, Gizmo in Gremlins as well as King Kong and E.T.

Donald the dinosaur was affectionately named after his flatulence problem, and the US president.

William O'Leary-Tomsett, who works for the company said: "He was called Donald, because he trumps. The velcociraptor who is also animatronic, is called Squirt because it will spit water at you."

Dino Hire unveil the biggest walking T-Rex in the Uk at a special Dinosaur Training day in Lowestoft

The 37-year-old, from Great Yarmouth said: "Kids love dinosaurs - what's better than a dinosaur?"

Groups of children gathered at the Waterlane Sports Centre in Lowestoft on Monday (May 27) to witness the robotic creature.

Darren Loud, from Kessingland brought his two children, Imogen, six, and five-year-old Theodore to experience the T-Rex.

"It is something to different to do on the bank holiday - it beats the kids sitting in front of the screen all day.

"Plus, it's not everyday you get to see a dinosaur," he said.

According to the company, they have 10 dinosaur, including four large walking dinosaurs - Spike the Spinosaurus, Ronnie the Tyrannosaurus as well as Rita the Utahraptor. All walk, run, roar and their eyes glow in the dark.

The staff and dinosaurs now travel across the country, specialising in educational dinosaur workshops as well as appearing at corporate events as well as weddings.

Earlier this month, Dell Primary School in Oulton Broad opened up their new play area with the dinosaurs.