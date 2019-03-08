Search

'Delays likely' warning as roadworks are carried out

PUBLISHED: 09:59 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 07 May 2019

Roadworks will be carried out on the B1532 London Road at Pakefield this Saturday and Sunday, May 11 and May 12. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as work is carried out on a busy road this weekend.

Roadworks will be carried out on the B1532 London Road at Pakefield this Saturday and Sunday.

With BT carrying out the work between Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 multi-way traffic control signals will be in operation on both days.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out with traffic restrictions on London Road Pakefield, West Grove and Cliftonville Road.

The work is set to be carried out at the junction of West Grove to the junction of Cliftonville Road on the busy B1532 London Road at Pakefield.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

