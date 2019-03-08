Drivers warned ‘delays are likely’ on main road

Motorists have been warned “delays are likely” after an main road is undergoing work.

Gillingham Dam, in Gillingham has been operating under traffic control for willow pollarding.

The vital work, ordered by Norfolk County Council, will run until tomorrow (March 14).

The entire street will be undergoing the willow pollarding, with branches and trees pruned.

Drivers are urged to take care when travelling on the road throughout the work.