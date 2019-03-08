Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Drivers warned ‘delays are likely’ on main road

PUBLISHED: 10:25 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 13 March 2019

Motorists have been warned “delays are likely” after an main road is undergoing work. Picture: Roadworks

Motorists have been warned “delays are likely” after an main road is undergoing work. Picture: Roadworks

Archant

Motorists have been warned “delays are likely” after an main road is undergoing work.

Motorists have been warned “delays are likely” after an main road is undergoing work.

Gillingham Dam, in Gillingham has been operating under traffic control for willow pollarding.

The vital work, ordered by Norfolk County Council, will run until tomorrow (March 14).

The entire street will be undergoing the willow pollarding, with branches and trees pruned.

Drivers are urged to take care when travelling on the road throughout the work.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is where new schools are set to be built across Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, which is set to open in September 2019. It is one of several new schools planned for the county over the coming years to meet rising demand for places. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

Norwich Italian café owner to retire after 30 years in the business

Roberto Cimelli is hanging up his apron strings after more than 30 years service, Presto, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Bring the noise. Webber and Farke in joint City fan plea as club tee up major announcement

Norwich City fans have a huge part to play at Carrow Road against Hull City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich YouTube stars Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman announce divorce

Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Tanya Burr and husband Jim Chapman. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I was heartbroken’: Bride’s despair as wedding venue announces sudden closure

Debbie Finnegan and Christopher Blake were due to get married at Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville. Photo: Debbie Finnegan.

Dismay as Storm Gareth reduces market stalls to two

Shoppers were dismayed on Tuesday to find just two stalls at Thetford Market. PHOTO: Bernie O'Connor

Bring the noise. Webber and Farke in joint City fan plea as club tee up major announcement

Norwich City fans have a huge part to play at Carrow Road against Hull City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The 60 year battle for a bypass and how it boosted a traffic-clogged Norfolk village

Acle by-pass opens, 17 March 1989. Photo: Archant Library

This is where new schools are set to be built across Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, which is set to open in September 2019. It is one of several new schools planned for the county over the coming years to meet rising demand for places. Picture: NPS Property Consultants
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists