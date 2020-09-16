Search

Advanced search

Bus services and motorists to face disruption due to road closure near hospital

PUBLISHED: 10:13 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 16 September 2020

Roadworks will shut part of Colney Lane near the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture Google.

Roadworks will shut part of Colney Lane near the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture Google.

Archant

Drivers will face delays and bus passengers will face disruption when a road leading to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital closes this weekend.

Colney Lane will be shut at the junction with Watton Road from 10pm on Friday (September 18) and all day on Saturday (September 19) and Sunday (September 20).

The road will be shut so that work can be done by highways and utilities companies, with diversions in place via the Newmarket Road / Roundhouse Way route to the hospital.

However, First buses said it meant their orange route number 21 service would not be able to serve the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

It means Friday’s departures at 10.15pm and 11.15pm on Friday from Castle Meadow will terminate at Three Score Road. Journeys will return by turning left into Dodderman Way and then left into Bishy Barnabee Way to resume the usual inward route.

You may also want to watch:

On Saturday and Sunday, all services will operate their usual route until the junction of Tollgate Way/Old Watton Road and Watton Road.

At that point the bus will turn left on to Earlham Road and continue along the road before turning right into University Drive.

It will then follow the road until The Lodge and at the mini roundabout turn right into Chancellors Drive where journeys will terminate.

At that point a free shuttle will be provided by Semmence Coaches to ferry passengers between this point and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Return will be via the same route.

First buses said: “We apologise to passengers for the inconvenience caused by this disruption to your services.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk beach named one of the best on Earth

Gorleston beach wins TripAdvisor Award Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man in 20s dies after incident on river

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

How I gamed the system to get a coronavirus test

Sandra Squire found a work-around to book a test by putting in a postcode from another part of the UK. Photo: Norfolk Independent Group.

Driver hit on head by flying wing mirror in hit-and-run crash

The A1075 near Shipdham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Hopefully it goes very well for him’ - Burnley boss discusses Gibson’s move to Norwich for the first time

Ben Gibson celebrates City's win at Huddersfield with head coach Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images