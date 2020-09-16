Bus services and motorists to face disruption due to road closure near hospital

Roadworks will shut part of Colney Lane near the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Drivers will face delays and bus passengers will face disruption when a road leading to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital closes this weekend.

Colney Lane will be shut at the junction with Watton Road from 10pm on Friday (September 18) and all day on Saturday (September 19) and Sunday (September 20).

The road will be shut so that work can be done by highways and utilities companies, with diversions in place via the Newmarket Road / Roundhouse Way route to the hospital.

However, First buses said it meant their orange route number 21 service would not be able to serve the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

It means Friday’s departures at 10.15pm and 11.15pm on Friday from Castle Meadow will terminate at Three Score Road. Journeys will return by turning left into Dodderman Way and then left into Bishy Barnabee Way to resume the usual inward route.

On Saturday and Sunday, all services will operate their usual route until the junction of Tollgate Way/Old Watton Road and Watton Road.

At that point the bus will turn left on to Earlham Road and continue along the road before turning right into University Drive.

It will then follow the road until The Lodge and at the mini roundabout turn right into Chancellors Drive where journeys will terminate.

At that point a free shuttle will be provided by Semmence Coaches to ferry passengers between this point and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Return will be via the same route.

First buses said: “We apologise to passengers for the inconvenience caused by this disruption to your services.”