‘Delays are likely’ warning as road is closed for a week
PUBLISHED: 15:07 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 03 April 2019
Archant
Drivers are being warned that delays are likely as a busy road is closed and work is carried out all next week.
Roadworks will be carried out on Gresham Avenue in Oulton, Lowestoft for five days next week.
With UK Power Networks carrying out the work between Monday, April 8 and Friday, April 12 a road closure is being put in place.
According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work to provide a “new service” connection is carried out.
Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.
Comments have been disabled on this article.