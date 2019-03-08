‘Delays are likely’ warning as road is closed for a week

Roadworks will be carried out on Gresham Avenue in Oulton, near Lowestoft next week. Picture: Google Images Archant

Drivers are being warned that delays are likely as a busy road is closed and work is carried out all next week.

Roadworks will be carried out on Gresham Avenue in Oulton, Lowestoft for five days next week.

With UK Power Networks carrying out the work between Monday, April 8 and Friday, April 12 a road closure is being put in place.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work to provide a “new service” connection is carried out.

