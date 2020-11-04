Search

New traffic calming measures being installed to slow down drivers in village

PUBLISHED: 09:27 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:11 04 November 2020

Stocks Hill in Bawburgh. Picture: Google

A rural road will be shut for two weeks for new traffic calming measures to slow vehicles coming in and out of a village.

Chicanes and speed cushions are being put on Stocks Hill, Bawburgh, near Norwich, from the 30mph speed limit signs to the Stocks Hill cul-de-sac.

The work is due to start on Monday, November 9, will cost £12,000 and is expected to be completed withing two weeks, weather permitting.

During the roadworks, Stocks Hill will be closed but motorists will be able to access properties within the area.

A signed diversion route will be in place which will take in part of Stocks Hill, the B1108 Watton Road, Bow Hill, Mill Road, Bawburgh Road, Marlingford Road and Harts Lane.

The project is being funded through Norfolk County Council’s Parish Partnership Scheme and the council, which is carrying out the work, has thanked people for their patience.

