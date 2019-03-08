Search

Advanced search

Roadworks costing £20,000 will close busy route for two days

PUBLISHED: 14:31 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 23 September 2019

A busy road connecting Great Yarmouth and Cromer will be closed for two days for essential road works. Picture: Getty

A busy road connecting Great Yarmouth and Cromer will be closed for two days for essential road works. Picture: Getty

ajfletch

A busy road connecting Great Yarmouth and Cromer will be closed for two days for essential works.

The work, which will cost £20,000, will start on Monday, October 14 to carry out road repairs on the A149 Yarmouth Road at Dilham.

Work will take two days to complete subject to suitable weather conditions, at the site located between The Crown PH and the junction with The Street.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk County Council said: "To carry out the work safely it will be necessary to close A149 Yarmouth Road to all through traffic at this location during the work.

"Fully signed official diversion routes will be in place while surfacing works are in progress.

"The county council would like to thank people for their patience while these works to replace the existing damaged road surface are carried out."

Vehicle access to businesses and homes within the limits of the works will be maintained from one end of the closure at any time.

To minimise disruption the work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's community and environmental services department and their contractors between 9am and 4pm.

Most Read

Reader Letter: I’m fed up of military noise over Norfolk

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

‘I can’t make them fast enough’ says chef after his odd sounding starter becomes a culinary craze

The Last Brasserie head chef Iain McCarten with his best-selling crab doughnut creation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Cyclists have raised concerns over a new cycle track in Prince of Wales Road which has trees in the middle of it. Photo: Norwich Cycling Campaign

Flood alert as parts of Norfolk set for torrential rain

Norfolk is set for very heavy rain and flooding. Photo: Sonya Duncan

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Most Read

Reader Letter: I’m fed up of military noise over Norfolk

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

‘I can’t make them fast enough’ says chef after his odd sounding starter becomes a culinary craze

The Last Brasserie head chef Iain McCarten with his best-selling crab doughnut creation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Cyclists have raised concerns over a new cycle track in Prince of Wales Road which has trees in the middle of it. Photo: Norwich Cycling Campaign

Flood alert as parts of Norfolk set for torrential rain

Norfolk is set for very heavy rain and flooding. Photo: Sonya Duncan

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Cyclists have raised concerns over a new cycle track in Prince of Wales Road which has trees in the middle of it. Photo: Norwich Cycling Campaign

Conservatives suspend Norfolk county councillor who called disabled man’s parents ‘selfish’

Margaret Stone, Conservative county councillor. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

‘It was like a hostage situation’ says holidaymaker after she was locked in to hotel in Tunisia

Michele Willis and partner Andrew Charman, who felt 'intimidated' after things turned nasy at their hotel in Tunisia following the Thomas Cook collapse. Pic: Michele Willis

Flood alert as parts of Norfolk set for torrential rain

Norfolk is set for very heavy rain and flooding. Photo: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists