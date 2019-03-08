Roadworks costing £20,000 will close busy route for two days

A busy road connecting Great Yarmouth and Cromer will be closed for two days for essential road works.

A busy road connecting Great Yarmouth and Cromer will be closed for two days for essential works.

The work, which will cost £20,000, will start on Monday, October 14 to carry out road repairs on the A149 Yarmouth Road at Dilham.

Work will take two days to complete subject to suitable weather conditions, at the site located between The Crown PH and the junction with The Street.

Norfolk County Council said: "To carry out the work safely it will be necessary to close A149 Yarmouth Road to all through traffic at this location during the work.

"Fully signed official diversion routes will be in place while surfacing works are in progress.

"The county council would like to thank people for their patience while these works to replace the existing damaged road surface are carried out."

Vehicle access to businesses and homes within the limits of the works will be maintained from one end of the closure at any time.

To minimise disruption the work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's community and environmental services department and their contractors between 9am and 4pm.