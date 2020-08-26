Road closed and buses diverted as zebra crossing works begin
PUBLISHED: 12:40 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 26 August 2020
Work is under way to install a new zebra crossing in Norwich.
Middletons Lane, in Hellesdon, is closed to all traffic until Friday, September 4.
First Buses says the closure will affect two routes including the 37 service which will not be able to stop in Woodland Road, Bernham Road and Middletons Lane.
The service will instead continue along Reepham Road and turn left into Cottinghams Drive to resume the usual route.
A spokesman said: “Intending passengers will need to make their way to Reepham Road or may wish to use our Yellow Line services on Drayton High Road.”
The number 30 bus will follow its route as normal until the junction of Mountfield Avenue and Reepham Road when it will divert onto Drayton High Road before resuming at Hospital Lane.
The spokesman added: “We apologise to customers on both services for the disruption that this may cause to your journeys with us.”
