Motorists face long tailbacks after morning crash on A47

A road traffic accident has caused delays on the A47 around Necton (the Tuns Road/Dunham Road turn off). Picture: DONNA LOUISE-BISHOP Archant

Morning commuters are facing lengthy delays on the A47 after a crash at Necton, between Swaffham and Dereham.

No-one is believed to have been hurt in the incident, which has caused tailbacks in the westbound direction from the Tuns Road/Dunham Road turn off to the Station Road turn off at Little Fransham.

Delays of 15 minutes have been reported following the crash, on the morning of Tuesday, February 26.

Norfolk Police are at the scene of the incident.

