Man dies after car goes off road and crashes near King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 20:55 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 20:55 23 September 2020

A man in his 50s has died following a single vehicle collision near Hillington. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man has died after his car left the road and crashed near King’s Lynn.

Police were called at 5.30pm on Wednesday to a collision involving a green Ford Mustang which had left the A148 between Knights Hill and Hillington.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, died at the scene.

Emergency services are still at the scene and road closures are in place at Knights Hill and in Hillington village and will be for some hours. Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent fire engines from Sandringham, King’s Lynn north and south fire stations to the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Sgt Peter Howlett at: Peter.Howlett@norfolk.police.uk or on 101 quoting reference NC-23092020-352.

