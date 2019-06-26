Road closed after crash between motorcycle and van

Emergency services were called to a crash at Felthorpe, at the Reepham Road/Fir Covert Road junction. Pic: Google Street View. Google Street View

A road has been closed after a crash between a motorcycle and a van.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Felthorpe at 1.15pm today (Wednesday, June 26).

You may also want to watch:

They were called to reports of the crash at the junction of Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road.

The road has been closed while emergency services attend, with diversions put in place.

No details have been released about injuries.