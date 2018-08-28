Search

Road safety workshop to be held as scheme assists older drivers

PUBLISHED: 09:39 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:39 21 November 2018

Iain Watson, Senior Road Safety Officer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A road safety workshop will be held in Lowestoft in the New Year as part of a scheme to keep older drivers independent and safe on the roads in Suffolk.

The Suffolk Roadsafe board – a collection of groups including Suffolk police and Suffolk County Council which aims to keep the roads safe – launched the Grand Drivers scheme several years ago to help support drivers over 60.

The project was relaunched earlier this year as part of a bid to help drivers remain safe on the road. And with “successful” road safety workshops recently held in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds, the Grand Driver programme will hold its next workshop in Lowestoft on January 29, 2019.

As the scheme was relaunched in May, Iain Watson, senior road safety advisor with Suffolk Roadsafe said it was allowing drivers to remain safe, not about taking their keys away from them.

The scheme for the over 60s has been designed to help keep people driving safely for longer, with the free two-and-a-half hour workshop held in Lowestoft in January.

Visit www.suffolkroadsafe.com/road-users/drivers/older-drivers to find out more.

