Updated

Road reopens after person cut out of vehicle in city centre crash

18 February, 2019 - 21:37
Fire crews are on the scene in Dereham Road. Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire crews are on the scene in Dereham Road. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

A road has reopened after commuters faced delays after a crash in Norwich.

Emergency services were called to an incident on Dereham Road, travelling into the city, at about 6.20pm this evening, February 18.

A person had to be cut out of a vehicle before being handed into the care of the ambulance service.

The road was partially blocked at the Dereham Road and Sweet Briar Road roundabout.

Norfolk Police put out a warning to avoid the area.

On Twitter it said: “Road closed at the roundabout of Guardian Road and Dereham

Road, Norwich.

“Large volumes of traffic building. Please avoid if possible.”

The police have since said it has reopened.

Fire crews from Earlham and Carrow were called to the scene.

