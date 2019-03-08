Police called following vehicle fire

police and firefighters were called Walberswick, near Southwold following a fire. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A road has been reopened following a vehicle blaze on the Suffolk Coast.

Police and firefighters were called Walberswick, near Southwold after a vehicle fire on the B1387. One appliance from Halesworth fire station was called to the scene at 9.26am today, October 3.

"A road was closed and police were requested for traffic control," said a spokesperson from Suffolk Fire and Rescue.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Police confirmed officers were also called to the main road at 9.55am to reports of a car on fire.

No one was injured, however the owner of the damaged vehicle arranged the car's recovery from the site.

The road was reopened by 10.55am and the fire service removed oil which was on the road.