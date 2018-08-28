Road closed for six hours after crash between four cars and bus

A notorious stretch of road on the Norfolk-Suffolk border had to be closed for six hours following crash involving four cars and a bus.

Emergency services were called to the B1077 at Stuston Common, near Diss, at 5.50pm yesterday (January 14) after the collision that occurred close to Diss Golf Club.

One of the drivers, a man aged in his 50s, was trapped inside his vehicle. He was conscious and breathing but suffering lower back pain.

Fire crews from Diss, Stradbroke and Eye who attended the crash used specialist equipment to help free the man who was taken to hospital. His injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

Police closed the B1077 from Victoria Road in Diss to the roundabout junction with the A143 whilst they dealt with the aftermath of the crash. The road re-opened at 10.45pm.

The busy narrow road, which runs past the entrance to Diss Golf Club, and is a popular link between the A1066 and the A143, has seen numerous accidents in recent years.