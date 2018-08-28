Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Road closed for six hours after crash between four cars and bus

PUBLISHED: 12:09 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 15 January 2019

Police closed the B1077 at Stuston Common, near Diss, following a crash between four cars and a bus. Picture: Archant library.

Police closed the B1077 at Stuston Common, near Diss, following a crash between four cars and a bus. Picture: Archant library.

Archant

A notorious stretch of road on the Norfolk-Suffolk border had to be closed for six hours following crash involving four cars and a bus.

Emergency services were called to the B1077 at Stuston Common, near Diss, at 5.50pm yesterday (January 14) after the collision that occurred close to Diss Golf Club.

One of the drivers, a man aged in his 50s, was trapped inside his vehicle. He was conscious and breathing but suffering lower back pain.

Fire crews from Diss, Stradbroke and Eye who attended the crash used specialist equipment to help free the man who was taken to hospital. His injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

Police closed the B1077 from Victoria Road in Diss to the roundabout junction with the A143 whilst they dealt with the aftermath of the crash. The road re-opened at 10.45pm.

The busy narrow road, which runs past the entrance to Diss Golf Club, and is a popular link between the A1066 and the A143, has seen numerous accidents in recent years.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Body found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

‘Nothing about it would make it apparent it’s a police car’ - Man fined for fitting blue flashing lights to car

Clive Eglen was fined £300 for fitting blue flashing lights to his car. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A large plane has been spotted circling over Norfolk. Picture: Flightradar24

Body found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

City pub to miss out on Derby Day pre-match trade as police block bid

The Fat Cat and Canary has been told it can not open early on Derby Day. Pictured, bar manager Justin Mckee and landlord Christian Hodgkinson. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

More high street gloom as M&S announce closures

Marks & Spencer is close stores across the UK Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Antiques store removes target featuring terrorist after visitor left ‘disgusted’

One of the targets that had been on display at Looses Emporium. Photo: Luke Powell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists