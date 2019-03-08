Search

A47 lane closed after police thought 'person was trapped in car'

PUBLISHED: 15:33 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 08 July 2019

A crash involving two cars saw a lane of traffic closed this morning after a person was thought to be trapped inside a vehicle.

Police were called to a collision between a Ford Fiesta Titanium and an Audi A3 on the A47 at Honingham at 8.43am on Monday, July 8.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: "At one time it looked as though one person was trapped in the car.

"Traffic was building up but there was one lane of traffic to get through.

"It turned out nobody was trapped in the vehicle and both lanes of the road reopened at 9.08am."

