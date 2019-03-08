Search

'Delays are likely' warning as road is set to be closed

PUBLISHED: 11:28 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 22 May 2019

UK Power Network will carry out the work on St Peters Road in Carlton Colville between Wednesday, May 29 and Friday, May 31, Picture: Google Images

UK Power Network will carry out the work on St Peters Road in Carlton Colville between Wednesday, May 29 and Friday, May 31, Picture: Google Images

Archant

Drivers could face delays as a road is closed and a diversion is put in place.

The warning comes as work is set to take place on St Peters Road in Carlton Colville next week.

With UK Power Network carrying out the work between Wednesday, May 29 and Friday, May 31, a road closure will be in place.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

Access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times as UK Power Networks carry out the work in St Peters Road.

It states: "Electrical service upgrade of customer supply."

Traffic will be diverted heading north-easterly on St Peters Road towards Rounce's Lane.

After turning right onto Rounce's Lane and travelling 0.4km, turn right onto The Street and after 0.2km turn right onto Rectory Road.

Travel 0.4km before turn righting onto St Peters Road and after 0.3km traffic will arrive at St Peters Road.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

