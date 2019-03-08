Village road flooded after sewer becomes blocked

The fire service has been called to flooding in a village near Norwich after a sewer became blocked.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said they were attending the incident on School Lane at about 7.30am on Wednesday morning.

They advised people to avoid the area and encouraged people living in the area to reduce their water usage where possible.

One crew from Hethersett has been sent and remains on scene.

Traffic is building in the area.

Angilan Water has been called. Its website says that a technician has arranged for a repair to be made as soon as possible, asking anyone affected to quote reference number 56818625 when contacting the body.

More to follow.