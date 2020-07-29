Search

Advanced search

A148 closed after serious crash

PUBLISHED: 11:09 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 29 July 2020

Emergency services were called to a road accident on the A148 at Thursford, near Fakenham. Image: Google StreetView

Emergency services were called to a road accident on the A148 at Thursford, near Fakenham. Image: Google StreetView

Archant

A busy road has been closed and the air ambulance called in following a serious crash in north Norfolk.

Emergency services were called to the A148 at Thursford, near Fakenham, just before 9.50am today after reports a car had left the roadside and crashed into a tree.

The air ambulance was also called and the road has been closed.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

• You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Backlash as Norfolk loses National Cycle Network routes

A cycling path in Norfolk. The government is keen to encorage more people onto bicycles, as Sustrans declassifies a large part of the National Cycle Network. Picture: James Bass

First look at millionaire mansion for sale with swimming pool, hot tub and cottage

The luxurious house for sale. Pic: William H Brown

Three Norfolk areas among slowest in country for broadband speeds

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Archant

New wildlife reserve with passion for endangered species set to open next week

Visitors will tour the reserve using buggies. Picture: Watatunga Wildlife Reserve

A148 closed after serious crash

Emergency services were called to a road accident on the A148 at Thursford, near Fakenham. Image: Google StreetView

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A148 closed after serious crash

Emergency services were called to a road accident on the A148 at Thursford, near Fakenham. Image: Google StreetView

‘Beware of dog nappers’ - Spate of thefts prompts warning over organised criminals

A sign has gone up in Hethersett urging pet owners to be wary of dog nappers. PIC: David Powles.

Three Norfolk areas among slowest in country for broadband speeds

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Archant

Backlash as Norfolk loses National Cycle Network routes

A cycling path in Norfolk. The government is keen to encorage more people onto bicycles, as Sustrans declassifies a large part of the National Cycle Network. Picture: James Bass

Tributes to ‘gentle giant’ father, footballer, and leisure centre manager

Tributes have been paid to father-of-two Paul Anderson. Picture: Tacolneston Football Club