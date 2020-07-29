A148 closed after serious crash

A busy road has been closed and the air ambulance called in following a serious crash in north Norfolk.

Emergency services were called to the A148 at Thursford, near Fakenham, just before 9.50am today after reports a car had left the roadside and crashed into a tree.

The air ambulance was also called and the road has been closed.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

