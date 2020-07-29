A148 closed after serious crash
PUBLISHED: 11:09 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 29 July 2020
Archant
A busy road has been closed and the air ambulance called in following a serious crash in north Norfolk.
Emergency services were called to the A148 at Thursford, near Fakenham, just before 9.50am today after reports a car had left the roadside and crashed into a tree.
The air ambulance was also called and the road has been closed.
Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.
• You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.