Full list of road closures announced for Lord Mayor's Celebration
PUBLISHED: 10:01 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 06 July 2019
As the biggest event in the Norwich calendar continues this weekend, make sure to plan in advance if you're planning to drive into the city.
As the biggest event in the Norwich calendar continues this weekend, make sure to plan in advance if you're planning to drive into the city.
The Lord Mayor's Celebration began on Friday and runs throughout the weekend.
A paint party in Chapelfield Gardens on Friday night got things started.
On Saturday, there will be an exciting programme of events, including a 5km race from St Stephen's Road, starting at 4.45pm, followed by the lively Lord Mayor's Procession at 5pm and a firework display at 10.30pm.
This year's procession theme is 'love is all around you' and life-sized elephants puppets will lead the parade through Norwich.
The fun continues on Sunday with the return of the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre, following a year hiatus, from 11am to 7pm and the return of The Great Norwich Duck Race from 12pm at Ludy Julian Bridge.
Here are the full list of road closures in Norwich:
Saturday, July 6
6am to 11pm
Brigg Street
Gentleman's Walk
Hay Hill
Haymarket
Lobster Lane
Malthouse Road
Pottergate (Lobster Lane to Upper Goat Lane)
Rampant Horse Street
Theatre Street
Westlegate
William Booth Street
9am to 11pm
Bethel Street
St Peter's Street
1.45pm to 6pm
Newmarket Road
Lime Tree Road
Mount Pleasant
3pm to 7pm
St Stephens Road
Kingsley Road
Wood Street
Victoria Street
St Stephens Square
Queens Road (from All Saints Green to St Stephens roundabout)
Chapelfield Road (from Chapelfield Mall entrance to Queens Road including roundabout)
3pm to 11pm
Agricultural Hall Plain
Arcade Street
Bedford Street
Castle Meadow
Castle Street
Cattle Market Street
Chapelfield East
Chapelfield North
Chantry Road
Davey Place
Exchange Street
Farmers Avenue
Fishergate
Gaol Hill
Hay Hill
Haymarket
London Street
Lower Goat Lane
Opie Street
Orford Hill
Orford Place
Orford Street
Market Avenue
Palace Street
Red Lion Street
Rose Lane
St. Andrews Hill
St John Maddermarket
St. Martin at Palace Plain
St. Stephens Street
Surrey Street
Timberhill
Westlegate
White Lion Street
4pm to 8pm
St Andrews Street
Redwell Street
Bank Plain
Queen Street
Bank Street
Upper King Street
Tombland
Palace Street
Whitefriars
Bishopgate
6pm to 11pm
Gaol Hill
Guildhall Hill
7.30pm to 11pm
Britannia Road
Sunday, July 7
8am to 8pm
Pottergate
St Benedicts Street, St Gregory's Green, St John Maddermarket
You may also want to watch:
Full list of road closures announced for Lord Mayor's Celebration
The Lord Mayor's Celebration began on Friday and runs throughout the weekend.
A paint party in Chapelfield Gardens on Friday nigtht got things started.
On Saturday, there will be an exciting programme of events, including a 5km race from St Stephen's Road, starting at 4.45pm, followed by the lively Lord Mayor's Procession at 5pm and a firework display at 10.30pm.
This year's procession theme is 'love is all around you' and life-sized elephants puppets will lead the parade through Norwich.
The fun continues on Sunday with the return of the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre, following a year hiatus, from 11am to 7pm and the return of The Great Norwich Duck Race from 12pm at Ludy Julian Bridge.
Here are the full list of road closures in Norwich:
Saturday, July 6
6am to 11pm
Brigg Street
Gentleman's Walk
Hay Hill
Haymarket
Lobster Lane
Malthouse Road
Pottergate (Lobster Lane to Upper Goat Lane)
Rampant Horse Street
Theatre Street
Westlegate
William Booth Street
READ MORE: All you need to know ahead of Lord Mayor's Celebration 2019
9am to 11pm
Bethel Street
St Peter's Street
1.45pm to 6pm
Newmarket Road
Lime Tree Road
Mount Pleasant
3pm to 7pm
St Stephens Road
Kingsley Road
Wood Street
Victoria Street
St Stephens Square
Queens Road (from All Saints Green to St Stephens roundabout)
Chapelfield Road (from Chapelfield Mall entrance to Queens Road including roundabout)
3pm to 11pm
Agricultural Hall Plain
Arcade Street
Bedford Street
Castle Meadow
Castle Street
Cattle Market Street
Chapelfield East
Chapelfield North
Chantry Road
Davey Place
Exchange Street
Farmers Avenue
Fishergate
Gaol Hill
Hay Hill
Haymarket
London Street
Lower Goat Lane
Opie Street
Orford Hill
Orford Place
Orford Street
Market Avenue
Palace Street
Red Lion Street
Rose Lane
St. Andrews Hill
St John Maddermarket
St. Martin at Palace Plain
St. Stephens Street
Surrey Street
Timberhill
Westlegate
White Lion Street
4pm to 8pm
St Andrews Street
Redwell Street
Bank Plain
Queen Street
Bank Street
Upper King Street
Tombland
Palace Street
Whitefriars
Bishopgate
6pm to 11pm
Gaol Hill
Guildhall Hill
7.30pm to 11pm
Britannia Road
Sunday, July 7
8am to 8pm
Pottergate
St Benedicts Street, St Gregory's Green, St John Maddermarket