Busy city centre road to close for more than two weeks tomorrow

24 February, 2019 - 14:34
Cattle Market Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cattle Market Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A busy city centre road will be closed for more than two weeks from tomorrow as the next phase of a traffic shake-up gets underway in Norwich.

From 9am on Monday, February 25 the downhill section of Cattle Market Street, between its junctions with Rouen Road and Market Avenue, will be closed until March 17.

The work aims to provide a continuous cycle lane up Cattle Market Street.

While the downhill lane will be closed, the uphill lane from Rose Lane will remain open throughout the work.

Thorn Lane will be temporarily opened to traffic uphill from Rouen Road to provide access to Ber Street.

Norfolk County Council said existing traffic management on Prince of Wales Road and St Vedast Street will be removed before the start of the next phase.

The bus lane on Rose Lane has been removed permanently as part of the final scheme. The existing two lanes of general traffic will be maintained.

