Road closes after two vehicle crash involving lorry

A crash has closed the road. ajfletch

A two vehicle crash has closed the A1065 between Fakenham and Swaffham.

Police were called to the scene at 5.12am on Monday to reports of a crash near Fakenham.

A Ford Focus and a lorry had collided near Toftrees.

The road is closed while police await recovery of the vehicles.

The driver of the Ford Focus has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to be checked over.