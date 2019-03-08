Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Traffic at standstill following serious crash

PUBLISHED: 15:57 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 08 July 2019

The B1172 is closed in both directions near Wymondham following a serious accident. Photo: Google

The B1172 is closed in both directions near Wymondham following a serious accident. Photo: Google

Archant

The B1172 is closed in both directions following a serious crash.

The road has been closed in both directions between Wymondham and Hethersett following a single-vehicle crash near Elm Farm Business Park at Norwich Common at around 3.15pm on Monday.

The police and an air ambulance are on scene, and police have asked drivers to avoid the area.

A local diversion is in place via Great Melton Road.

Konectbus said its service 6 was unable to serve stops between Thickthorn Cottages and Wymondham Waitrose, including Hethersett.

- More information to follow.

Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

Most Read

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Traffic at standstill following serious crash

The B1172 is closed in both directions near Wymondham following a serious accident. Photo: Google

Car stolen from Norfolk town

Police are appealing for information after a silver Vauxhall Astra was stolen in Swaffham last night. Photo: Archant

Most Read

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Traffic at standstill following serious crash

The B1172 is closed in both directions near Wymondham following a serious accident. Photo: Google

Car stolen from Norfolk town

Police are appealing for information after a silver Vauxhall Astra was stolen in Swaffham last night. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Traffic at standstill following serious crash

The B1172 is closed in both directions near Wymondham following a serious accident. Photo: Google

City restaurant knocked back in outdoor seating bid - but others succeed

Haggle and The Last Wine Bar have applied for outside seating. Photo: Archant

‘Not surprised really’ - People share their views following the closure of business

Jewson's site on Westfield Road in Dereham. Picture: Google

Lorry driver admits causing death by careless driving after A47 collision

Flowers placed next to the A47 at Scarning. Picture: Ian Burt

St Giles House hotel manager: ‘It was a big ordeal but this is my life, I couldn’t see it fail’

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists