Traffic at standstill following serious crash

The B1172 is closed in both directions near Wymondham following a serious accident. Photo: Google Archant

The B1172 is closed in both directions following a serious crash.

The road has been closed in both directions between Wymondham and Hethersett following a single-vehicle crash near Elm Farm Business Park at Norwich Common at around 3.15pm on Monday.

The police and an air ambulance are on scene, and police have asked drivers to avoid the area.

A local diversion is in place via Great Melton Road.

Konectbus said its service 6 was unable to serve stops between Thickthorn Cottages and Wymondham Waitrose, including Hethersett.

- More information to follow.

