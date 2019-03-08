Search

Road to close for nine hours for private funeral

PUBLISHED: 12:36 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 13 October 2019

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Roads will be closed to the public for a private funeral on the Norfolk coast.

On Thursday, October 17, no cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth.

On the day from 7am to 4pm, North Road from its junction with The Street will close partially closed to the public for nine hours.

Martham Road to The Street to its junction with Kings Way and Winterton Road and to junction with Waters Lane will also be a part of the partial closure.

According to the parish council, no cars will be able to wait, stop and load or unload their vehicles on these roads in accordance with the order.

In a Facebook post, Hemsby Parish Council said: "The Norfolk County Council pursuant to its powers under Section 21 under the Town Police Clauses Act 1847 and in the exercise of officers delegated authority hereby makes the following notice to assist the carrying out of the holding of a private funeral in the parish of Hemsby.

"This order may be cited as the 'Hemsby Private Funeral Order 2019' and shall be in effect from 7pm to 4pm hours on 17th October 2019.

"No person shall cause or permit any vehicle to park, wait, stop and load/unload along either side of the roads listed in the schedule to this notice and the use of any parking bays will be suspended during the continuance of this order."

According to the parish council, the order will not apply to any vehicle which is used by a medical practitioner, the fire service, police, ambulance, the national blood service, bomb or explosive disposal as well as vehicles used for civil defence purposes or statutory undertakers.

It will also not apply to vehicles which are participating the in the funeral or anything done with the permission, or at the direction of a police officer in uniform as well as a civil enforcement officer employed by the Norfolk County Council.

