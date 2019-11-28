Overturned lorry closes road
PUBLISHED: 08:47 28 November 2019
A road has been closed after a lorry overturned following a crash near Thetford.
Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A134 at Mundford this morning (Thursday, November 28).
A lorry has overturned resulting in the road being blocked.
There are however no injuries as a result of the crash.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) tweeted: *ROAD CLOSED*
#A134 #Thetford to #Mundford due to an overturned lorry on the A134 at #Lynford. No injuries but the road is blocked. Awaiting recovery and @HighwaysEAST attendance. Avoid the area if possible. Thank you for your patience.
@NorfolkPolice @BrecklandPolice #1852".
Norfolk Police had earlier warned motorists the road has been closed following the crash.
Police tweeted: "Road closed on the #A134 at Mundford following an RTC. #NorfolkRoads"
As a result of the crash traffic is very slow and at least 25 minutes is being added to journey times.
More to follow.
