Overturned lorry closes road

A lorry overturned on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

A road has been closed after a lorry overturned following a crash near Thetford.

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A134 at Mundford this morning (Thursday, November 28).

A lorry has overturned resulting in the road being blocked.

There are however no injuries as a result of the crash.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) tweeted: *ROAD CLOSED*

#A134 #Thetford to #Mundford due to an overturned lorry on the A134 at #Lynford. No injuries but the road is blocked. Awaiting recovery and @HighwaysEAST attendance. Avoid the area if possible. Thank you for your patience.

@NorfolkPolice @BrecklandPolice #1852".

Norfolk Police had earlier warned motorists the road has been closed following the crash.

Police tweeted: "Road closed on the #A134 at Mundford following an RTC. #NorfolkRoads"

As a result of the crash traffic is very slow and at least 25 minutes is being added to journey times.

More to follow.