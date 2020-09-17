A146 closed after three-vehicle crash

A general view of the A146 Beccles Road between Stockton and Hales where a crash took place on September 17, 2020. Picture: Google Google

A busy road is blocked after a three-vehicle early morning crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collision happened near Beccles between Rectory Road in Stockton and on the A146 Beccles Road in Hales.

It is affecting traffic between Lowestoft and Norwich and happened just after 5.45am on Thursday, September 17.

Three crews of firefighters including from Beccles and Carrow attended the emergency and left the scene at 6.30am.

For travel updates visit the EDP live traffic map.