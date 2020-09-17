A146 closed after three-vehicle crash
PUBLISHED: 07:43 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:03 17 September 2020
A busy road is blocked after a three-vehicle early morning crash.
The collision happened near Beccles between Rectory Road in Stockton and on the A146 Beccles Road in Hales.
It is affecting traffic between Lowestoft and Norwich and happened just after 5.45am on Thursday, September 17.
Three crews of firefighters including from Beccles and Carrow attended the emergency and left the scene at 6.30am.
For travel updates visit the EDP live traffic map.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.