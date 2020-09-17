Search

A146 closed after three-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 07:43 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:03 17 September 2020

A general view of the A146 Beccles Road between Stockton and Hales where a crash took place on September 17, 2020. Picture: Google

A busy road is blocked after a three-vehicle early morning crash.

The collision happened near Beccles between Rectory Road in Stockton and on the A146 Beccles Road in Hales.

It is affecting traffic between Lowestoft and Norwich and happened just after 5.45am on Thursday, September 17.

Three crews of firefighters including from Beccles and Carrow attended the emergency and left the scene at 6.30am.

