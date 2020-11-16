Search

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

PUBLISHED: 09:12 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:12 16 November 2020

A driver has been taken to hospital after a lorry overturned on the NDR. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A driver has been taken to hospital after a lorry overturned on the NDR. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a lorry overturned on the Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

Police were called to the Broadland Northway A1270 at about 5.20am this morning (Monday, November 16) after a lorry had overturned on the roundabout at Salhouse Road.

Firefighters attended and freed the driver, who has since been taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The road was closed eastbound from the Wroxham Road roundabout while the lorry is recovered.

Fire appliances from Sprowston, Carrow and Wroxham attended were called to provide vehicle stability and assist the ambulance service.

The crash has resulted in long delays in the area while there has also been disruption on public transport, with Konectbus tweeting there may be delays due to the overturned lorry.

