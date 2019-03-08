Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Road closed for one hour after motorist crashes

PUBLISHED: 09:30 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 24 October 2019

Abbey Road in Flixton, where a silver Ford crashed last night, closing the road. Photo: Google Maps

Abbey Road in Flixton, where a silver Ford crashed last night, closing the road. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

A road has re-opened after a single car collision last night which thankfully saw no one injured.

Emergency services were called to Abbey Road in Flixton, near Bungay, last night at 7.45pm, which saw a road closed for one hour.

A silver Ford had crashed on the road, but no other cars were involved and the driver escaped without injuries.

Fire appliances from Halesworth, Bungay, and Diss arrived to the scene.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "There was a one vehicle road traffic collision which we were called to by the police. It was a single private vehicle, and on arrival of the fire service everyone was out of the car and okay.

You may also want to watch:

"We were there to make everyone and the vehicle safe."

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police added: "Everyone was out of the car and there were no injuries or road blockage. A recovery vehicle arrived by 8.37pm"

No arrests were made and the motorist did not require an ambulance.

Keep up to date with our live traffic map.

Most Read

Well-known restaurant sells at auction for £222,000

Renowned chef Richard Hughes when he owned the Lavender House in Brundall, pictured in 2008. Pic: Archant

Former nurse went from healthy to having stage four cancer in two weeks

Fee Sharples who is living with stage four breast cancer. Picture: Big C

‘The building is safe’ - hairdresser’s message after ‘at risk’ register worries customers

Philip Bushnell, owner of John Olivers. Photo: Lauren Cope

Town to survey traffic in bid to ban lorries from its streets

Eye town centre is frequently congested with lorries trying to negotiate its narrow streets. Picture: Nick England

First ever ‘escape room’ opens on historic high street

Owner of Prestige Escape Rooms in Lowestoft, Francesca Dixon-Grant. Picture: Mick Howes

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former nurse went from healthy to having stage four cancer in two weeks

Fee Sharples who is living with stage four breast cancer. Picture: Big C

‘The building is safe’ - hairdresser’s message after ‘at risk’ register worries customers

Philip Bushnell, owner of John Olivers. Photo: Lauren Cope

Well-known restaurant sells at auction for £222,000

Renowned chef Richard Hughes when he owned the Lavender House in Brundall, pictured in 2008. Pic: Archant

City defender on his impressive stat, forging a relationship with Amadou and taking on United

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey savoured victory over Manchester City at Carrow Road last month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

BMW hits tree after leaving road

A car hit a tree in Mundesley. Picture shows Knapton Road, Mundesley. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists