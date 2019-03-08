Road closed for one hour after motorist crashes

Abbey Road in Flixton, where a silver Ford crashed last night, closing the road. Photo: Google Maps Archant

A road has re-opened after a single car collision last night which thankfully saw no one injured.

Emergency services were called to Abbey Road in Flixton, near Bungay, last night at 7.45pm, which saw a road closed for one hour.

A silver Ford had crashed on the road, but no other cars were involved and the driver escaped without injuries.

Fire appliances from Halesworth, Bungay, and Diss arrived to the scene.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "There was a one vehicle road traffic collision which we were called to by the police. It was a single private vehicle, and on arrival of the fire service everyone was out of the car and okay.

"We were there to make everyone and the vehicle safe."

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police added: "Everyone was out of the car and there were no injuries or road blockage. A recovery vehicle arrived by 8.37pm"

No arrests were made and the motorist did not require an ambulance.

