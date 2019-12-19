Search

Road closed after emergency services dealt with crash

PUBLISHED: 10:10 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 19 December 2019

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A road was closed for more than an hour and a half overnight while emergency services dealt with a crash in Norfolk.

Emergency services, including police and ambulance, were called to William Adams Way in Great Yarmouth at 10.55pm last night (December 18) following a two-car collision involving a Vauxhall Astra and Corsa.

A police spokesman said fire and ambulance attended the scene and two people were checked over by paramedics but uninjured.

The road was closed and re-opened just after 12.30am.

Fire crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Wymondham also attended.

