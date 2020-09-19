Crash closes road near Norwich’s Northern Distributor Road
PUBLISHED: 07:54 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:02 19 September 2020
A road near Norwich, close to the Northern Distributor Road, has been closed in both directions because of a crash.
Emergency services were called to Drayton Lane, between Horsford and Taverham at just before 6.40am today (Saturday, September 19).
Police and fire crews have gone to the scene.
Norfolk police said the road was closed in both directions and urged drivers to find an alternative route.
